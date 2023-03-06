PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The South Alabama men’s basketball team fell one game short of a NCAA Tournament berth with a 71-66 loss to Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament title game at the Pensacola Bay Center Monday night.

Isaiah Moore led all scorers for the 24th game this year with a season-high 33 points. The 1st Team All-Sun Belt selection shot 50% from the field and was 12-of-15 from the free throw line in the loss.

The Jaguars (19-16) won 11 of their last 14 to end their season after starting conference play just 2-7.

“I know one thing, I’m a better coach and a better human being for getting to coach these dudes this year,” said head coach Richie Riley. “I just thanked them in the locker room. It’s big to make it to a title game. In our league it’s huge because it’s so hard. It was great for our university and our basketball program.”

Sun Belt Conference Tournament recap

South Alabama won three games in four days before the championship game. South beat Appalachian State 68-61 in the second round Monday. They topped one-seeded Southern Miss 78-61 on Saturday in the quarterfinal round and beat James Madison 75-66 in the semifinals Sunday.

For more information on each game and the Jaguars’ week in Pensacola, click here.

Championship vs. Louisiana

First Half (37-33 Jaguars)

The Jaguars jumped out to a 5-0 lead against the Ragin Cajuns powered by a pair of Isaiah Moore layups. Moore led all scorers at the half with 16 points. South was efficient in the first half shooting 63% from the field and 43% from the three-point line, but turned the ball over six times.

Second Half

South had an opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds, but Owen White’s long three-point attempt rimmed out. Louisiana’s Kentrell Garnett made two free throws to clinch the win and NCAA tournament berth for the Ragin Cajuns. South did not make a field goal in final six minutes of the game.

Kevin Samuel added 12 points and six rebounds. No other Jaguars scored in double digits.

It’s Louisiana’s first Sun Belt tournament title since 2014.