MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama Jaguars improved to 2-0 with a 38-24 road victory over Central Michigan powered by quarterback Carter Bradley’s three touchdowns and a pair of 90+ yard performances from Jalen Wayne and Caullin Lacy.

Bradley threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-42 passing (62%) highlighted by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Wayne in the second quarter giving Wayne his 100th career reception. Wayne’s 10 receptions in the victory are tied for the third-most in a single game in program history. Wayne finished the game with 10 receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Wayne’s counterpart, Lacy, totaled 97 yards on five receptions including a 40-yard catch. Junior Devin Voisin scored his first touchdown of his Jaguars” career, a 22-yard connection in the first quarter. Junior tight end DJ Thomas-Jones got the scoring started with a 16-yard touchdown reception.

The Jaguar defense was dominant throughout holding Chippewas’ running back Lew Nichols III to just 20 total yards on 15 carries. Nichols led the nation in rushing in 2021 (1,848) and was held to six yards in the first half. The defense held the Chippewas to just 81 yards rushing. Quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for 257 yards with one touchdown, but was sacked three times.

Jaden Voisin, Trey Kiser and Quintin Wilfawn led the way with six tackles, while James Miller, CJ Rias and Wy’Kevious Thomas each had a sack.

The Jaguars scored touchdowns on three straight possessions and scored on four-straight beginning with running back La’Damian Webb’s three-yard score with one minute remaining in the first quarter. Webb finished the day with 95 rushing yards along with two touchdowns.

On the following kickoff, a forced fumble set up the Jaguars for Voison’s touchdown reception. Wayne’s touchdown followed. Diego Guajardo’s 36-yard field goal gave the Jaguars a 31-7 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half.

Webb’s second touchdown run, a 30-yarder, was the final score for the Jaguars with just under 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. A touchdown rush and pass by the Chippewas in the fourth quarter made the score 38-24.

The South defense held its opponent under 200 yards of total offense for the second straight week. The Jags held Nicholls to 60 yards of offense in the first half during Week 1. The 31-first half points were the most recorded by South since the 41-14 victory over Georgia Southern in 2021.

The Jaguars will stay on the road for week three with a matchup against UCLA in the Rose Bowl a 1 p.m. CT.