MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — South Alabama football held its annual pro day Monday afternoon at Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

Six former Jaguars worked out in front of NFL scouts from around two dozen NFL teams. Those players include receiver Jalen Wayne, cornerbacks Darrell Luter Jr. and Jamar Richardson, running back Omni Wells, center James Jackson and quarterback/receiver Cephus Johnson.

Head Coach Kane Wommack was at Pro Day along with several members of the coaching staff and current players.

“You know, you have Darrell Luter and Jalen Wayne, who represented us in the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine” said Wommack. “You’ve got a couple of other special players that were out here today. James Jackson, who had a tremendous senior year.”

For Luter Jr. and Wayne, this is the third pre-draft event having competed in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

WKRG’s Gerhard Mathangani was at the Jag’s Pro Day and spoke with the duo.

“One thing I can tell you is time flies for sure,” Luter Jr. said. “You gotta cherish those moments, no doubt, cause it’s going to happen real fast, like the blink of an eye. Just giving it all you got. Making sure every snap that you have, you giving it your all.

Luter Jr. said playing in the Senior Bowl, going to the NFL Combine then coming back to South Alabama has been “amazing.”

Jalen Wayne said the entire process has been “stressful.”

“It’s been real fun,” said Wayne. “Enjoying every moment of it. Just working out for the past three months just trying to get my numbers down to where I want them to be at.”

Wommack told WKRG events like Monday prove that South is a launching point to the NFL.

“I think it speaks to where we are headed in terms of the overall process of the NFL Draft,” said Wommack. ”