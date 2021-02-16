South Alabama baseball to open season at Stanky Field this weekend

South Alabama was originally scheduled to open the season on the road against Southeastern Louisiana.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The South Alabama Jaguars baseball team will host Southeast Missouri State this weekend at Stanky Field. The Jaguars will play the Redhawks Friday at 3:00 pm, Saturday at 2:00 pm and Sunday at 1:00 pm.

The Jaguars also had an opening weekend series against Virginia Tech canceled.

“If you didn’t know how, you have to roll with the punches,” said head coach Mark Calvi.

“Everyone is in the same boat for the most part. Opening the season there are people in different situations because of the weather, so the virus is a challenge plus some northern schools had opening games iced or snowed out,” said Calvi.

Tickets for the weekend games are on sale. Capacity at Stanky Field will be limited to 25% this season to promote social distancing.