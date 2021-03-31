South Alabama baseball looking for more consistency with Troy series on deck

"Offensively we need to be better, the pitching has been solid and has given us a chance to win probably 80-85% of our ballgames," said head coach Mark Calvi.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Jaguars have been a streaky team this season.

In late February, South Alabama won five of six games against Southern Miss, Oral Roberts and New Orleans.

A week later, the Jaguars went on a five-game losing streak.

As South prepares for their next series against Troy, they have again won five of their last six.

“You just have to keep playing, it’s a hard game. It’s a bad ride to be on when you’re up and down and up and down,” said baseball coach Mark Calvi. “You have to stay level headed, it’s all about perspective. You have to know each game and at bat has a life of its own.”

While the offense has been hot and cold so far this year, the Jaguars’ pitching staff has been consistent. Jeremy Lee, JoJo Booker and Tyler Lehrmann all have ERAs below four.

“Offensively we need to be better, the pitching has been solid and has given us a chance to win probably 80-85% of our ballgames,” said Calvi. “Offensively we need to pick it up, there’s no question about it.”

The Jaguars hope to stay hot with rival Troy coming to Stanky Field for a three-game series.

The Trojans and Jaguars are strikingly similar at this point in the season. Both teams sport a 13-10 overall record, and Troy has also won five of their last six games.

“They’re a very, very good club. Offensively they got off to a slow start, but they have a very dangerous lineup,” said Calvi.

Troy has won the last two meetings against South Alabama. The last time these two teams met was back in May of 2019.

The series begins Thursday at 6:30 at Stanky Field.