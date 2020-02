MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- When University of Mobile Rams Head Coach Darnell Archey gives advice on shooting three pointers and free throws -- it's coming from a guy who can shoot the lights out!

Rams 1st year head coach Darnell Archey is no stranger to Mobile, the Indiana basketball legend was on Matthew Graves' staff at South Alabama for five years and left after the coaching change.