MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Plenty of Mobile and Baldwin County high school athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college as part of 2023 National Signing Day.

WKRG stopped by several schools including UMS-Wright, Theodore, Orange Beach and McGill-Toolen Catholic High School.

Theodore Bobcats Head Coach Eric Collier said he is very proud of what his players accomplished Wednesday and made sure to note how important the administration, counseling department and coaches are in making a kids dream come true. WKRG caught up with Collier following the ceremony and talked about Mississippi State commit Will James.

“To see him [James] grow, how he’s matured & accept leadership roles, that’s rewarding to me,” said Collier. “When you got a leader like that, it’s easy for a team to get behind him.”

Crowd at Theodore High School’s National Signing Day Ceremony

Will James, Kameron Johnosn, Brayden Jenkins and Travis Bendolph getting ready to sign for National Signing Day

Mississippi State commit Will James poses for a photo with his family

Will James, Kameron Johnosn, Brayden Jenkins and Travis Bendolph pose with their football coaches during National Signing Day

National Signing Day at UMS-Wright

The crowd on hand for UMS-Wright’s National Signing Day ceremony

Orange Beach’s Cash Turner speaks with WKRG after signing with South Alabama on National Signing Day

Cash Turner signs his letter of intent with South Alabama for football during National Signing Day

Orange Beach’s Ryan Hendren at National Signing Day

Orange Beach’s Ryan Hendren signs with Spring Hill College soccer at National Signing Day

Gulf Shores’ JR Gardner signs as a preferred walk on with the University of Alabama during National Signing Day

Alma Bryant’s Billy Gilmore and Christian Mose pose for a photo during National Signing Day

Alma Bryant Athletic Director Bart Sessions addresses the crowd during National Signing Day

Full list of local high school athletes committing to colleges:

McGill-Toolen

Anthony Eager, South Alabama football (early signee)

Alex Shamburger, Louisiana Christian football (early signee)

Michael Davis, Birmingham Southern football

Orange Beach

Cash Turner, South Alabama football

Ryan Hendren, Spring Hill College soccer

Theodore

Will James, Mississippi State football

Kameron Johnson, Vanderbilt football (early signee)

Brayden Jenkins, West Alabama football

Travis Bendolph, Pearl River football

UMS-Wright

Cole Blaylock, South Alabama football (early signee)

Parker Barazza, Spring Hill College baseball

Arthur Chitty, Samford track

Clark Doyle, Toledo swimming

Bridge Simmons, University of Mobile basketball

Olin Ward, Northwest Florida Community College baseball

Tori Waters, University of Alabama-Birmingham golf

Cottage Hill

Trent Thomas, South Alabama basketball (early signee)

Tyler Thomas, University of Alabama-Birmingham basketball

Kylie Lindsey, Belhaven volleyball

Alma Bryant

Billy Gilmore, Troy football (early signee)

Christian Mose, Tuskegee football

Fairhope

Lashavion Brown, Hutchinson JC football

Cory Devole, Belhaven College football

Caden Creel, Jacksonville State football (early signee)

Williamson

Charles Harris, Independence Community College football

Tyrek Gaines, Bethel football

Darryon Pough, Dodge City football

Jakwon McGinney, Dodge City football

Daphne

Cameron Long, Miles football

Jamarion Evans, NW Mississippi

Will Stephens, Wallace State track

Chase Tews, Wallace State track

Donovan Wilson, Huntington basketball

Isa Velazquez, Jefferson State golf

Elberta

Cason White, Campbellsville football

Baldwin County

Ky McNulty, Troy football

Saraland

Jimmy Byrd, Belhaven University football

Tyler Crenshaw, Belhaven University football

Hunter Kirkland, Huntingdon football

Vigor

Arenza Davis, Alabama A&M football

Michael Towner, North Alabama football

Jermaine Holcombe Jr., Alcorn State football

Marcus Hunt Jr., Oklahoma Panhandle football

Bryce Midell, Lane College football

Reginald Powe, Oklahoma Panhandle football

Davidson

James Williams, West Alabama football

Abigail Amick, University of Mobile cross country

Bryce Fick, Bishop State baseball

St. Michael

Clay Barr, Delta State football

Tyler Cella, Benedictine College football

St. Paul’s

Chris Bracy, UAB football

Mac Conwell, North Carolina cross country

Sophie Kiryk, FIU swimming

Caroline McLendon, UAB softball

Evans Wright, Mississippi College cross country, track

Stone Smith, Mississippi College cross country, track

Gulf Shores

Brendon Byrd, VMI football

Brax Duncan, Belhaven football

Tyler Schepker, Huntingdon football

JR Gardner, Alabama football (PWO)

Faith Academy