MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Plenty of Mobile and Baldwin County high school athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college as part of 2023 National Signing Day.
WKRG stopped by several schools including UMS-Wright, Theodore, Orange Beach and McGill-Toolen Catholic High School.
Theodore Bobcats Head Coach Eric Collier said he is very proud of what his players accomplished Wednesday and made sure to note how important the administration, counseling department and coaches are in making a kids dream come true. WKRG caught up with Collier following the ceremony and talked about Mississippi State commit Will James.
“To see him [James] grow, how he’s matured & accept leadership roles, that’s rewarding to me,” said Collier. “When you got a leader like that, it’s easy for a team to get behind him.”
Full list of local high school athletes committing to colleges:
McGill-Toolen
- Anthony Eager, South Alabama football (early signee)
- Alex Shamburger, Louisiana Christian football (early signee)
- Michael Davis, Birmingham Southern football
Orange Beach
- Cash Turner, South Alabama football
- Ryan Hendren, Spring Hill College soccer
Theodore
- Will James, Mississippi State football
- Kameron Johnson, Vanderbilt football (early signee)
- Brayden Jenkins, West Alabama football
- Travis Bendolph, Pearl River football
UMS-Wright
- Cole Blaylock, South Alabama football (early signee)
- Parker Barazza, Spring Hill College baseball
- Arthur Chitty, Samford track
- Clark Doyle, Toledo swimming
- Bridge Simmons, University of Mobile basketball
- Olin Ward, Northwest Florida Community College baseball
- Tori Waters, University of Alabama-Birmingham golf
Cottage Hill
- Trent Thomas, South Alabama basketball (early signee)
- Tyler Thomas, University of Alabama-Birmingham basketball
- Kylie Lindsey, Belhaven volleyball
Alma Bryant
- Billy Gilmore, Troy football (early signee)
- Christian Mose, Tuskegee football
Fairhope
- Lashavion Brown, Hutchinson JC football
- Cory Devole, Belhaven College football
- Caden Creel, Jacksonville State football (early signee)
Williamson
- Charles Harris, Independence Community College football
- Tyrek Gaines, Bethel football
- Darryon Pough, Dodge City football
- Jakwon McGinney, Dodge City football
Daphne
- Cameron Long, Miles football
- Jamarion Evans, NW Mississippi
- Will Stephens, Wallace State track
- Chase Tews, Wallace State track
- Donovan Wilson, Huntington basketball
- Isa Velazquez, Jefferson State golf
Elberta
- Cason White, Campbellsville football
Baldwin County
- Ky McNulty, Troy football
Saraland
- Jimmy Byrd, Belhaven University football
- Tyler Crenshaw, Belhaven University football
- Hunter Kirkland, Huntingdon football
Vigor
- Arenza Davis, Alabama A&M football
- Michael Towner, North Alabama football
- Jermaine Holcombe Jr., Alcorn State football
- Marcus Hunt Jr., Oklahoma Panhandle football
- Bryce Midell, Lane College football
- Reginald Powe, Oklahoma Panhandle football
Davidson
- James Williams, West Alabama football
- Abigail Amick, University of Mobile cross country
- Bryce Fick, Bishop State baseball
St. Michael
- Clay Barr, Delta State football
- Tyler Cella, Benedictine College football
St. Paul’s
- Chris Bracy, UAB football
- Mac Conwell, North Carolina cross country
- Sophie Kiryk, FIU swimming
- Caroline McLendon, UAB softball
- Evans Wright, Mississippi College cross country, track
- Stone Smith, Mississippi College cross country, track
Gulf Shores
- Brendon Byrd, VMI football
- Brax Duncan, Belhaven football
- Tyler Schepker, Huntingdon football
- JR Gardner, Alabama football (PWO)
Faith Academy
- Christian Burnette, Auburn University football (early signee)
- DeMare Moore, Concord football