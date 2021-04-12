‘Serve It Up With Love’ tennis tournament returns for 15th anniversary

"We had several events that got washed out, so far this year has been a breath of fresh air. We know this event will be a smashing success," said Henderson.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The ‘Serve It Up With Love’ charity tennis tournament is back.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but organizers are ready to welcome players back to the Mobile Tennis Center for the two-day event this April.

“This is the largest fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center. We really missed it last year,” said Elaine Henderson with the Child Advocacy Center. “Not only is it fun for the participants but it helps spread awareness because Child Abuse Awareness Month is April.”

The tournament raises money for the Child Advocacy Center of Mobile. The funds raised help the advocacy center provide services for sexually abused or physically abused children and their non-offending family members.

“With everything going on it was a let down to have last year’s canceled, not being able to support the Child Advocacy Center as much as we’d like to, but we’re excited to be back out here,” said Jason Burce with Briggs Equipment, a presenting sponsor of the tournament.

This year’s tournament is scheduled for April 25th and 27th. Organizers are thankful they can hold the event this year, and hope for a big turnout.

“We had several events that got washed out, so far this year has been a breath of fresh air. We know this event will be a smashing success,” said Henderson.

There are still spots available if you want to participate. CLICK HERE to register.