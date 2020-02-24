Serve It Up With Love celebrates 15th anniversary

"Last year we had 445 local players come out and support the Child Advocacy Center," said Scott Novak with the Mobile Tennis Center.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mark your calendars, this year’s Serve It Up With Love tennis tournament will be held April 2nd – 5th at the Mobile Tennis Center.

This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the event.

“Last year we had 445 local players come out and support the Child Advocacy Center,” said Scott Novak with the Mobile Tennis Center. “It’s really grown from word of mouth, it’s the thing to do now, let’s come out and support the Child Advocacy Center with this tournament.”

“It’s just super knowing it helps a great cause helping children and their families. I think everyone that plays in the tournament enjoys it and what the tournament benefits,” said James Giddens.

Giddens has played in the Serve It Up With Love tournament every year since they started a men’s division.

More information on the tournament can be found at http://serveitupwithlove.com/ .