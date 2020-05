Ethan plans to attend West Alabama on a Track and Cross Country Scholarship.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne’s Ethan Rowe was a standout on the track.

Ethan competed in Cross Country and Track and Field for the last seven years at Daphne High School. Each year Ethan competed, he qualified for the state championships in both Outdoor Track and Field and Cross Country.

