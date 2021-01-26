Senior Bowl shines national spotlight on South Alabama

"To have all the NFL teams here on campus with the best players in the country, it's very exciting."

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Senior Bowl is a showcase for the top college football players in the country, and this year it’s also a showcase for South Alabama’s new facilities.

“It’s a tremendous resource for us and our program,” said new South Alabama coach Kane Wommack. “To have all the NFL teams here on campus with the best players in the country, it’s very exciting.”

The Senior Bowl moved from Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the new Hancock Whitney Stadium this year. The move puts the Jaguars football program in the national spotlight, with all NFL eyes now on the new facility.

“To have the Reese’s Senior Bowl here on campus, from a recruiting standpoint, expedites our process in showing people what we have. The ability to showcase what we are to the greatest players in the game right now in college football, as well as these NFL organizations, that word of mouth spreads to some networks we want to connect to,” said coach Wommack.

South Alabama will be represented in this year’s game by linebacker Riley Cole.