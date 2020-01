MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Once again, Mobile, Alabama will roll out the red carpet to welcome the country's top talent for the 2020 Babe Ruth Baseball 16-18 World Series. The competition dates of the 2020 World Series are August 1-8 with the teams slated to arrive in town on July 30.The Babe Ruth League World Series, one of the largest youth sporting events in the country, will draw big crowds from across the country and meet a variety of economic goals and community involvement. The World Series is rarely held in the same area for consecutive years.

As the host community, the Mobile Rawdogs will select its own 16-18-year-old squad to compete in the event, which will also include eight regional champions from across the country, as well as MLB China. Competition will begin with pool play before advancing to a single elimination bracket to determine the World Series champion.