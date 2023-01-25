PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A handful of Senior Bowl and University of West Florida players spent Wednesday night with youth athletes at UWF’s football stadium. Executive Director Jim Nagy and UWF staff teamed up to hold a football camp for the second consecutive year.

Auburn’s Eku Leota participated in the event and ran through drills with the young athletes.

It’s a really stressful time and anxiety filled time for our players. So for them to get out here I think they enjoyed it and they get as much out of it as the kids. To get them out here with these kids and get them around the guys that are getting ready to go to the NFL and give them something to maybe shoot for and look up to, this is a really special night. This is year two of this and it’s been a lot of fun. Executive Director Jim Nagy

Seven University of Alabama, two Auburn University and two University of South Alabama players are participating in the week-long event.

UA

Byron Young (DL)

DJ Dale (DL)

Cameron Latu (TE)

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL)

Demarcco Hellams (DB)

Tyler Steen (OL)

Henry To’oTo’o (LB)

Auburn

Derick Hall (DL)

Eku Leota (LB)

South Alabama

Darrell Luter Jr. (DB)

Jalen Wayne (WR)

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network. Purchase a ticket online. There will be tailgating, Senior Bowl Fan Fest, Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox’ and the Senior Bowl Team Walk ahead of kickoff.

Simone Eli will have coverage throughout the week including practice footage, sound from coaches and players and more on regularly scheduled newscasts and WKRG.com.