Senior Bowl announces 2021 Hall of Fame class

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Patrick Surtain, Joe Staley, Fred Taylor, Reggie Wayne, and Saints DE Cam Jordan will be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame this summer.

In addition to honoring those five players, the Senior Bowl will also recognize the 2019 Rookie-of-Year Terry McLaurin and 2020 Rookie-of-Year Justin Herbert.

“I believe my experience at the Senior Bowl turned me from a mid-second or third-rounder into a first-rounder in the 2001 draft. I am truly honored to be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. Playing in this game ended up being the best decision of my life.” Statement from Indianapolis Colts WR Reggie Wayne

The ceremony is scheduled for June 23rd at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear.

“We are proud to announce an incredible class of inductees,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “Each of these men was a premier player in the National Football League at his respective position and all have the credentials to one day end up in Canton (home of Pro Football Hall of Fame). We are honored to bring this group back to Mobile to celebrate their great NFL careers.” Press Release

The Senior Bowl also announced its inaugural Senior Bowl Charities Golf Classic. The event will be held at Lakewood Golf Club and pair 18 foursomes with football celebrities. Pro Football Hall of Famers Ozzie Newsome and Robert Brazile, along with former Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom, will be among the celebrity golfers.