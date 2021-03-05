Savannah State, West Alabama square off in spring Gulf Coast Challenge

Savannah State and West Alabama are set to face off at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on March 13th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may look a little different than in the past. But this spring’s Gulf Coast Challenge promises all the spectacle and fanfare we’ve come to expect from the game.

“It’s a 40,000 seat stadium, we’re only accepting 7,000 so there’s plenty of room for you to keep social distance. Bring your kids out and let them experience this college atmosphere,” said Tim Hale Jr. with the Gulf Coast Challenge.

Savannah State and West Alabama are set to face off at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on March 13th. While capacity will be limited, Ladd will still be rocking come kick off.

“Talladega College is bringing their band. They have about a 325 piece band that will be here. They’ll play music for the game and perform at halftime,” said Hale.

The game bills itself as the ‘Ultimate HBCU Experience’, and schools that have played in the game have taken advantage of the extra exposure.

“Speaking with the president, Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr., at Alabama A&M, the year after they played in the Gulf Coast Challenge, their enrollment went up 14%. Those kids came out of Mobile, Alabama,” said Hale.

Safety protocols are in place to keep everyone healthy during this March matchup, and organizers hope to have a full stadium and a full week of events for their second game later this fall.

“You’ll get another Gulf Coast Challenge in September, and we’ll make the announcement for that game at Saturday’s game. I think people will like the matchup, it’s a very good matchup,” said Hale.