Savannah Bananas looking for someone to coach ‘One City World Tour’ game in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (Press Release) – One lucky person will have the opportunity to coach for the Savannah Bananas when the One City World Tour comes to Mobile on March 26. The fan will be on the field with the team and involved in the Bananas coaching decisions.

Fans can submit nominations for who they think should be the guest coach of the Bananas at Hank Aaron Stadium. The Bananas are encouraging anyone and everyone to put their name – or someone else’s name – in for consideration. Fans who nominate themselves have the opportunity to show off their personality by creating and submitting a video for the Bananas to see in addition to their name and background. The deadline for nominations to coach for the Savannah Bananas in Mobile is December 15 at thesavannahbananas.com/onecityworldtour.

The Bananas have been led by a variety of coaches over the years from different backgrounds and with unique skills. The original coach of the Bananas, Sean West, won the league championship in 2016 and helped developed some of the highest draft picks in Bananas history. The current coach, Tyler Gillum, wears cowboy boots during games and is known for his aggressive style of play and high-scoring offense.

In addition to those minds, the Bananas have baseball’s only Grandma Assistant Coach, an 8-year-old strength and conditioning coach, a team luchador as the intimidation coach, and the world-famous dancing first base coach.

“We need a coach from Mobile that has flair, an eye for the game, and overall showmanship. We’re not looking for the traditional coach. We want someone who the fans of Mobile want to come and see at the stadium. There are no rules for who this person could be,” said Jesse Cole, Bananas Team Owner.

“We need a true motivator – a cross between Vince Lombardi and Vince McMahon,” he continued.

To see the Savannah Bananas One City World Tour at Hank Aaron Stadium on March 26, go to

www.thesavannahbananas.com/onecityworldtour and join the Ticket Priority List or to get information on group outings or suite packages. Over 1,000 fans have already joined the list in anticipation of tickets going on sale in January.