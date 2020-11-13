Savannah Bananas bringing baseball back to Hank Aaron Stadium

The Bananas received over 1,000 nominations, and Mobile was selected to host their One City World Tour game March 26, 2021.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – September 2, 2019 was the last Mobile BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium. Mobile, a city with rich baseball history, has been without a team to call our own. But that will change for one day next spring, when the Savanah Bananas bring their show here to the Port City.



“MSNBC, CNN and ESPN have all said they’ve never seen a game like this,” said Bananas team owner Jesse Cole.



The Bananas received over 1,000 nominations, and Mobile was selected to host their One City World Tour game March 26, 2021.



“Baseball to many is long slow and boring, and we’re trying to change that,” said Cole. “We have a responsibility to make it more fun and more entertaining and to create more fans. So for cities that lose a team, how can we bring it back? How can we create that excitement? Maybe we’ll come to Mobile for more than one night in the future, maybe we’ll stay longer if the response is like we’ve seen so far that’s something that could happen.”



Based on the social media response, local baseball fans are excited to see baseball return to The Hank.



When the Bananas take the field next March though, fans should be ready to see much more than just a baseball game.



“Be mentally prepared, this isn’t your grandpa’s game. We play with some unique rules, if you catch a foul ball it’s actually an out. Just be ready to be a part of the show and the experience,” said Cole.