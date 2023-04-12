MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local high schools competed in the Mobile County Track & Field Championships at Alma Bryant High School Wednesday.
Class 6A and 7A competed in individual and team events with St. Paul’s Episcopal girls and McGill-Toolen Catholic boys taking home team trophies. For full results, visit http://milesplit.live.
Saraland High School was runner-up in the girls and placed fourth for the boys. University of Alabama football commit and this year’s Alabama’s Mr. Football winner Ryan Williams dominated the sprint events.
Williams won the 100-meter (10.52 seconds), 200-meter (21.95) and 400-meter (52.01 seconds) dash races. His 100-meter time ranks in the top-50 in the country and 200-meter time ranks in the top-10 in state history.
WKRG caught up with the sophomore following his successful day.
“I had a pretty decent day due to weather conditions,” said Williams. “We [Saraland] still finished out with a good day.”
He mentioned the rain played a factor Wednesday afternoon.
“It [rain] helped by softening up the track a little bit, but I couldn’t see, so I mean it was a downfall,” said Williams while wiping his face.
Full list of participating high schools:
- Alma Bryant
- Baker
- Blount
- Davidson
- Mary G. Montgomery
- McGill-Toolen Catholic
- Murphy
- Saraland
- St. Paul’s Episcopal
- Theodore
- UMS-Wright
On Tuesday, Class 1A through 5A competed in the track & field championships with Mobile Christian boys and girls taking home both team trophies. Satsuma was runner-up for the girls and Vigor earned second for the boys. For full results, visit al.milesplit.com.