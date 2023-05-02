SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Saraland and Spanish Fort are gearing up for a top-10 showdown in the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

The third-ranked Spartans (26-8) will take on the sixth-ranked Toros (25-14) on the Hill in a best-of-three series beginning with a Thursday doubleheader.

Saraland has won 20 of its last 23 games and has swept through both rounds of the playoffs (vs. Brookwood, at Helena)

Spanish Fort has won 13 of its last 14 games. The Toros beat McAdory in three games at home and swept Northridge in the second round on the road.

WKRG caught up with Saraland head coach Brett Boutwell during the Spartans’ practice Tuesday. It is the first time the Spartans have reached the quarterfinals in Boutwell’s nine seasons at the helm.

The Spartans will not need to travel far.

“We’re on the road,” said Boutwell. “But the difference is that we’re not ever staying in hotels. We’re staying in our own beds. And this weekend, we’re going to get to play for the chance to get back home for the semifinals.”

Best-of-three series schedule:

Thursday: 5 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Friday (if needed): 5 p.m.

The winner of Spanish Fort-Saraland will face either Stanhope Elmore or Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the semifinals next week.

Local quarterfinal playoff pairings:

Class 1A

Brantley (16-7) at Sweet Water (17-15), Thur., 3 & 5:30 p.m. (Game 3, Fri., 11 a.m., if needed)

(17-15), Thur., 3 & 5:30 p.m. (Game 3, Fri., 11 a.m., if needed) Billingsley (22-3) at Leroy (18-17), Wed., 4 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Thur., 1 p.m., if needed)

Class 2A

St. Luke’s Episcopal (16-15) at G.W. Long (26-8), Wed., 4:30 & 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Thur., 4 p.m., if needed)

Class 4A

American Christian (22-15) at Bayside Academy (22-9), Thur., 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Fri., May 5, 4 p.m., if needed)

(22-9), Thur., 4:30 & 7 p.m. (Game 3, Fri., May 5, 4 p.m., if needed) UMS-Wright (22-11) at Trinity Presbyterian (22-12), Thur., noon & 3 p.m. (Game 3, Fri., 1 p.m., if needed)

Class 5A

Demopolis (16-10) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (23-8), Fri., 4 & 6 p.m. (Game 3, Sat., noon, if needed)

Class 6A

Saraland (26-8) at Spanish Fort (25-14),Thur., 5 & 7:30 p.m. (Fri., 5 p.m., if needed)

Class 7A