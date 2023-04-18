SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 400 people gathered at Redemption Church Tuesday night to honor the Saraland High School football team, who received their Class 6A State Championship rings. It’s the school’s first-ever state title.

The event included remarks from Head Coach Jeff Kelly, Saraland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner, as well as, player awards being handed out by position coaches.

“Cap it off with a great year of our guys climbing that mountain together, getting it done and winning the last game,” said Kelly. “Capping it off tonight with a celebration banquet, awarding the rings. Just a really good night all around.”

WKRG was at Redemption Church in Saraland and caught up with head coach Jeff Kelly and few players, including Alabama football commit Ryan Williams, the 2022 Alabama Mr. Football winner.

The Saraland coaching staff, trainers, cheerleaders, security resource officers, front office staff and more received championship rings. Superintendent Milner said the money raised to purchase rings for more than 150 people took less than 24 hours.

“Our community has always been behind us,” said Kelly. “There’s a lot of stakeholders in the community just seeing this thing start from day one. Seeing that continuous and consistent improvement.

Williams was sure to shoutout the entire roster when asked what it took to become champions.

“It wasn’t just me,” said Williams. “Even scout team players, they don’t get thanked enough. They are a big part of the reason we have this ring now.”

Full list of awards handed out during the ceremony:

Iron Spartan Award: Cam’ron York

Iron man Award: Bryceson Chastang

Defensive Line Award: Antonio Coleman

Cornerback Award: Xayvier Crenshaw

Safety Award: Delvon Gulley

Inside Linebacker Award: Chris Thompson

Outside Linebacker Award: Jamison Curtis

Special Teams Award: Hunter Kirkland

Wide Receiver Award: Ryan Williams

Offensive Back Award (2): Karle Lacey Jr. & Santae McWilliams Jr.

Offensive Line Award (2): Kyron Wilson & Tyler Crenshaw

Academic Award: Baxter Turner

Earl Turner Leadership Award: Fredrick Reed Jr

Captains (4): Tyler Crenshaw, Jimmy Byrd, Baxter Turner & Clint Smith

You can catch a glimpse of the reigning state champions on May 18 at their spring game against Enterprise at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans went 14-1 in 2022, capped off with a 38-17 win over Mountain Brook in the championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. They outscored opponents 649-291 and finished 7-1 in 6A Region 1.

Saraland’s region includes Baldwin County, Blount, McGill-Toolen, Murphy, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s and Theodore.