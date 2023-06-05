SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland City Council agreed to purchase more land for their $54-million-dollar sports plex project. Council members are hoping this investment will help advance the project to its next phase.

Saraland City Councilmembers met Monday night and all agreed to buy 50.2 more acres of land on Celeste Road.

The purchase cost the city $397,000 and City Council President Joe McDonald says the money came from the same fund used for the entire project.

“This gives us an opportunity to expand the complex a little bit more than what we first started out, so we will have some more opportunities in the future,” said McDonald. “Put some other amenities inside the park.”

According to McDonald, construction for the complex will begin in July.

The sports plex will include many indoor and outdoor amenities, such as several basketball, tennis and volleyball courts.

Construction for the entire complex is expected to be completed by July 2025.