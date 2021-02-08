Sarah Tomas to speak at University of Mobile’s graduation in May

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Line judge Sarah Thomas #53 looks on in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Thomas served as the down judge on the officiating crew in Super Bowl 55.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Sunday, Pascagoula’s Sarah Thomas made history as the first female official to work a Super Bowl. On Monday, it was announced Thomas will deliver the commencement address at the University of Mobile’s graduation in May.

“We are extremely proud of all that Sarah Thomas has accomplished, and we look forward to welcoming her back to the campus where her career started as a Lady Ram,” said UM President Lonnie Burnett in a press release.

Thomas was a 1995 graduate of the University of Mobile, and was a star for the Lady Rams basketball team. She helped lead the Rams to 61 wins and a berth in the NAIA National Championship during her time at the school.

University of Mobile commencement is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on May 8th.