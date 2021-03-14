Saints quarterback Drew Brees announces retirement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After 20 years in the NFL, Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced his retirement.
Brees made the announcement on social media with the help of his family.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback played the final 15 years of his career in New Orleans, winning Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints.
In an Instagram post, Brees said, “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.”