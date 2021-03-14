Saints quarterback Drew Brees announces retirement

Brees made the announcement on social media with the help of his family.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After 20 years in the NFL, Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced his retirement.

After 20 years in the NFL, the last 15 with the Saints,

Drew Brees announced his retirement today.



15 years ago today Brees agreed to terms with the Saints, the start of a relationship that has been bountiful for No. 9, the team & the Gulf South ⚜️#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/MCvj4P1R7u — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021

The future Hall of Fame quarterback played the final 15 years of his career in New Orleans, winning Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints.

In an Instagram post, Brees said, “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans.”