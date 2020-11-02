Saints acquire Alexander from 49ers for Alonso, draft pick

Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed the trade on Monday and says the draft pick is conditional because it is tied to playing time.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Saints and 49ers have agreed to a trade sending linebacker Kwon Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice. Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed the trade on Monday and says the draft pick is conditional because it is tied to playing time. Alexander is coming off an ankle injury that has sidelined him for three games. Alonso began this season on the Saints’ physically unable to perform list as he recovers from knee surgery after last season and has yet to play this season.

