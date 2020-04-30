Saban, Malzahn to speak during virtual L’Arche Football Preview

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This year’s L’Arche Football Preview will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled for May 28th, 2020 from 7-8:30 PM.
Speakers at this year’s virtual event will give a 5-10 minute talk about leadership and football in today’s world. The list of committed speakers is below:
- Dave Aranda, Baylor University, Head Coach
- Steve Campbell, University of South Alabama, Head Coach
- Brent Dearmon, University of Kansas, Offensive Coordinator
- Kevin Elko, Sports Psychologist
- Mike Leach, Mississippi State University, Head Coach
- Ivan Maisel, ESPN
- Gus Malzahn, Auburn University, Head Coach
- Chuck Oliver, Southern Sports Today
- Nick Saban, University of Alabama, Head Coach
- Willie Slater, Tuskegee University, Head Coach
- Kirby Smart, University of Georgia, Head Coach
The event will be free and can be viewed here on May 28th.
