Saban, Malzahn to speak during virtual L’Arche Football Preview

Local Sports

Speakers at this year's virtual event will give a 5-10 minutes talk about leadership and football in today's world.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alabama Championship Celebration

Alabama’s coach Nick Saban waves to fans as he parades down the street during the NCAA college football national championship parade, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won the national championship game against Georgia 26-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This year’s L’Arche Football Preview will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled for May 28th, 2020 from 7-8:30 PM.

Speakers at this year’s virtual event will give a 5-10 minute talk about leadership and football in today’s world. The list of committed speakers is below:

  • Dave Aranda, Baylor University, Head Coach
  • Steve Campbell, University of South Alabama, Head Coach
  • Brent Dearmon, University of Kansas, Offensive Coordinator
  • Kevin Elko, Sports Psychologist
  • Mike Leach, Mississippi State University, Head Coach
  • Ivan Maisel, ESPN
  • Gus Malzahn, Auburn University, Head Coach
  • Chuck Oliver, Southern Sports Today
  • Nick Saban, University of Alabama, Head Coach
  • Willie Slater, Tuskegee University, Head Coach
  • Kirby Smart, University of Georgia, Head Coach

The event will be free and can be viewed here on May 28th.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories