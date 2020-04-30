Saban, Malzahn to speak during virtual L’Arche Football Preview

Alabama’s coach Nick Saban waves to fans as he parades down the street during the NCAA college football national championship parade, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won the national championship game against Georgia 26-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This year’s L’Arche Football Preview will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled for May 28th, 2020 from 7-8:30 PM.

Speakers at this year’s virtual event will give a 5-10 minute talk about leadership and football in today’s world. The list of committed speakers is below:

Dave Aranda, Baylor University, Head Coach

Steve Campbell, University of South Alabama, Head Coach

Brent Dearmon, University of Kansas, Offensive Coordinator

Kevin Elko, Sports Psychologist

Mike Leach, Mississippi State University, Head Coach

Ivan Maisel, ESPN

Gus Malzahn, Auburn University, Head Coach

Chuck Oliver, Southern Sports Today

Nick Saban, University of Alabama, Head Coach

Willie Slater, Tuskegee University, Head Coach

Kirby Smart, University of Georgia, Head Coach

The event will be free and can be viewed here on May 28th.

