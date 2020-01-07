Running with Robby: Preparing your mind and body for a marathon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With the Mobile Marathon fast approaching, runners have transitioned from training to race prep.

“Runners want to make sure they hydrate all week,” said Allison Gaillard with Fleet Feet Mobile. “It really matters what you do 24-48 hours before the race.”

“Stay away from fatty things, you want to make sure you’re full of good nutritious foods. Don’t eat anything you haven’t eaten before because you don’t know how your body will react to it,” Gaillard continued.

Being mindful of what runners put into their body during race week is certainly important. And arriving early for the race can help set you up for success.

“You want to arrive to the race about an hour before it starts,” said Gaillard. “You want to have time to stretch and warmup. With warming up, you can activate your muscles so that way you aren’t going in cold when they shoot off that gun.”

Once you’re out on the course, Gaillard says it’s important to think of all you’ve accomplished and to just enjoy the day.

“Really just have fun, thank the volunteers as you’re out there. The police officers shut down the roads for safety and it’s a lot of fun,” said Gaillard. “Just enjoy it and take in the moment.”

The Mobile Marathon will be held Sunday, January 12th.