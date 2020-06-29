Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff named to Twins 60-man roster

On Monday, the Minnesota Twins unveiled their 60-man roster pool for the 2020 season, and Blue Wahoos fans will notice a few names that made the cut.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Baseball season is just around the corner, as teams get ready to report for spring training 2.0.

Alex Kirilloff and Royce Lewis were selected for the 60-man roster. Trevor Larnach was also selected as one of the Twins’ available outfielders.

Former Blue Wahoos pitchers Randy Dobnak and Devin Smelzter, both pitched for the Twins last year, were on the roster as well.

Taxi Squad.



Coming to a ballpark near you. pic.twitter.com/KhMKqc2JQu — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) June 29, 2020

MLB teams selected 60-man rosters for the upcoming 2020 season, with those 60 players being the only eligible players allowed to participate in spring training and the upcoming 2020 season.

Teams can update this list if a player gets injured or is suspended.

