MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pair of Mobile natives and Vigor High School stars attended Wednesday’s Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Willie Anderson, an Auburn graduate, was named a 2023 National Football Hall of Fame finalist earlier in January. Robert Brazile is the only NFL Hall of Famer from the Port City.

WKRG News 5 Sports Director Simone Eli caught up with the pair who shared several memories from many years ago.

Brazile has known Anderson since he was 14.

“My first day of football practice, he [Brazile] picked me up,” said Anderson. “There was a recruiting war of what high school I was going to.”

Anderson said he ended up being a close family friend with the Brazile family. Brazile reminisced with Eli about what a young Anderson was like.

“Ambitious, smart and kind of scary,” said Brazile. “He [Anderson] was an eighth grader playing with 11th and 12th graders.”

Brazile also shared a special message with Anderson on the upcoming Hall of Fame announcement. The Class of 2023 will be inducted on Thursday, Feb. 9.

“When it’s your time they’re going to say ‘welcome to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’ and I’ll be there with tears in my eyes,” said Brazile while wrapping his arm around Anderson’s shoulder.