Led by Cole, the Jaguars' defense posted season lows in points, rushing yards and total yards allowed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – South Alabama’s Riley Cole is this week’s Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week.

Cole posted a career-best 15 tackles in the Jaguars win over Texas State. Seven of Cole’s tackles came in the fourth quarter.

Led by Cole, the Jaguars’ defense posted season lows in points, rushing yards and total yards allowed.