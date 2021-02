23 Oct 1999: Tee Martin #17 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Voulunteers defeated the Crimson Tide 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Elsa Hasch /Allsport

Martin was recently back home in Mobile to watch his son Amari Rodgers play in the Senior Bowl.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Mobile’s Tee Martin has agreed to become the Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach.

Martin was preciously an assistant head coach and wide receivers coach at Tennessee under Jeremy Pruitt.

Ravens have hired Tee Martin to be their WR coach. He's the former Tennessee pass game coordinator and USC offensive coordinator. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 6, 2021

SOURCE: Former Vols passing game coordinator Tee Martin has agreed to become the Ravens new WR coach. The former USC OC/WR coach has developed, among others, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor, Marqise Lee, Robert Woods and Randall Cobb. @jeffzrebiec first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 6, 2021

David Culley was the Ravens wide receivers coach last season. Culley was hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans this offseason.

