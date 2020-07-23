REPORTS: Mike Tyson to face Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr. in exhibition match

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Mike Tyson and Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr. are set to meet in an eight-round exhibition match.
TMZ reports the fight will be a pay-per-view event and can be seen on the social media platform Triller. TMZ is also reporting the fight will take place in California, and be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.
Tyson last fought in 2005, while Jones Jr. fought in 2018 at the BayCenter in Pensacola.
LOCAL SPORTS
