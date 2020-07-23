REPORTS: Mike Tyson to face Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr. in exhibition match

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Mike Tyson looks on before the start of the Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tyson last fought in 2005, while Jones Jr. fought in 2018 at the BayCenter in Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Mike Tyson and Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr. are set to meet in an eight-round exhibition match.

Big news: @MikeTyson is coming back. He will fight @RealRoyJonesJr in an eight-round exhibition match. Heard there will be boxer vs MMA fighters on undercard. Looks like it will be in Cali. Don't have the date yet. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2020

TMZ reports the fight will be a pay-per-view event and can be seen on the social media platform Triller. TMZ is also reporting the fight will take place in California, and be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

Tyson last fought in 2005, while Jones Jr. fought in 2018 at the BayCenter in Pensacola.

LOCAL SPORTS