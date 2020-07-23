REPORTS: Mike Tyson to face Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr. in exhibition match

Tyson last fought in 2005, while Jones Jr. fought in 2018 at the BayCenter in Pensacola.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Mike Tyson looks on before the start of the Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Mike Tyson and Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr. are set to meet in an eight-round exhibition match.

TMZ reports the fight will be a pay-per-view event and can be seen on the social media platform Triller. TMZ is also reporting the fight will take place in California, and be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

