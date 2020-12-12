REPORTS: Kane Wommack set to be next South Alabama football coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is expected to be named South Alabama’s next football coach.

Wommack was South Alabama’s defensive coordinator from 2016-2017.

Wommack will become the youngest FBS coach in the country.

