REPORTS: Kane Wommack set to be next South Alabama football coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is expected to be named South Alabama’s next football coach.
Wommack was South Alabama’s defensive coordinator from 2016-2017.
Wommack will become the youngest FBS coach in the country.
