REPORTS: Kane Wommack set to be next South Alabama football coach

Wommack was South Alabama's defensive coordinator from 2016-2017.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is expected to be named South Alabama’s next football coach.

Youth is Served – Kane Wommack is South Alabama's New Head Coach https://t.co/yhcimZRQrJ via @247sports — Doug Konkel (@DougKonkel) December 12, 2020

Wommack will become the youngest FBS coach in the country.

