REPORTS: Former Murphy Panther Neil Farrell opts out of 2020 college football season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, former Murphy Panther Neil Farrell is opting out of the 2020 college football season.
Farrell plays for LSU, and told AL.com’s Ben Thomas he plans to redshirt this year and return to the Tigers in 2021.
Farrell made 46 total tackles and had three sacks on last year’s National Championship team.
The defensive lineman told The Athletic that he’s “focusing on my family right now.”
