REPORTS: Former Murphy Panther Neil Farrell opts out of 2020 college football season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners carries the ball against defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. #92 of the LSU Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Farrell made 46 total tackles and had three sacks on last year's National Championship team.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, former Murphy Panther Neil Farrell is opting out of the 2020 college football season.

Farrell plays for LSU, and told AL.com’s Ben Thomas he plans to redshirt this year and return to the Tigers in 2021.

The defensive lineman told The Athletic that he’s “focusing on my family right now.”

