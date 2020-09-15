REPORT: Former Daphne star enters transfer portal

Local Sports

Williams was a four-star recruit coming out of Daphne, and played in all 13 games last year as a freshman with the Hurricanes.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daphne's Christian Williams Taking Talents to South Beach

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Daphne Trojan star Christian Williams flipped from Alabama to Miami on signing day in 2019.

AL.com is now reporting that Williams has entered the transfer portal.

Williams was a four-star recruit coming out of Daphne, and played in all 13 games last year as a freshman with the Hurricanes.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories