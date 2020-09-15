REPORT: Former Daphne star enters transfer portal

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Daphne Trojan star Christian Williams flipped from Alabama to Miami on signing day in 2019.
AL.com is now reporting that Williams has entered the transfer portal.
Williams was a four-star recruit coming out of Daphne, and played in all 13 games last year as a freshman with the Hurricanes.
