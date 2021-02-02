REPORT: Falcons expect Julio Jones to be back next season

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys’ Chidobe Awuzie (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Foley's Julio Jones only played in nine games last year, finishing with 771 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Atlanta Falcons were 4-12 last season, finishing in last place in the NFC South.

There has been speculation that the team is interested in trading away quarterback Matt Ryan and star wide receiver Julio Jones this offseason to kickstart a rebuild.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero though, the team expects both Ryan and Jones to be on the roster at the start of next season.

From Super Bowl Live: Amidst a crazy offseason for QBs, don't expect the #Falcons' Matt Ryan to go anywhere. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8AWQ1kmE7i — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2021

Pelissero reports the Falcons haven’t had trade discussion with any team regarding Jones or Ryan thus far.

