REPORT: DeMarcus Cousins plans to sit out rest of NBA season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – DeMarcus Cousins will reportedly sit out the NBA restart next month as he continues to rehab from an ACL injury.
According to The Athletic, multiple teams had interest in signing Cousins, but he prefers to focus on his rehab and be ready for the 2020-2021 season.
Cousins has dealt with injury issues the past few seasons. The big man tore his Achilles tendon in 2018 with the New Orleans Pelicans and suffered a quad injury with the Golden State Warriors the following year.
Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, but suffered an ACL injury before the season started.
NBA teams can sign free agents from June 23-30 as the league plans to restart the season in Orlando in July.
LATEST SPORTS
- Phils say 2 more players, 2 staffers test positive; 12 total
- Tomlin: Steelers will support players if they opt to kneel
- Saints’ Jenkins: Brees’ apology “microcosm” of what’s needed
- Flyers F Lindblom skates with team, recovering from cancer
- Brady continues group workouts despite NFLPA recommendation