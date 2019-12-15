Reed, defense rally W Florida past Ferris in D-II semi

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Austin Reed threw two touchdowns passes in the fourth quarter and Andre Duncombe had an interception and fumble recovery among six turnovers forced by the defense as West Florida rallied to defeat Ferris State 28-14 in the NCAA Division II semifinals. The unseeded Argonauts (12-2) play Minnesota State, a 58-15 winner over Slippery Rock, for the championship in McKinney, Texas, next Saturday. West Florida was the national runner-up in 2017 and Ferris State (12-1) lost 49-47 to Valdosta State in the title game last year.