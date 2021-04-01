Racing returns to 5 Flags Speedway this weekend

Friday night's races will feature the Outlaws, Pro Trucks, Sportsmen and Pure Stocks.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Racing returns to the Gulf Coast this Friday at 5 Flags Speedway.

Mobile’s Daryl McDonald III was the pure stock champion at 5 Flags last season. This year, he’ll move up to the sportsmen class.

“My dad made me,” said McDonald while laughing. “He said we already accomplished what we came for at Pure Stock, we won a championship so let’s move on to the next class.”

“Hopefully we can do just as good at Sportsmen as we did at Pure Stock,” McDonald continued.

McDonald won seven races last year, including the Snowball Derby Pure Stock at 5 Flags.

Friday night’s races will feature the Outlaws, Pro Trucks, Sportsmen and Pure Stocks.