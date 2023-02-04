MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 74th annual Senior Bowl game took place Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The National team beat the American team 27-10.
The week featured a dozen Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama and Troy players. Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett, a McGill-Toolen alum, also played in the game.
South Alabama and Spanish Fort graduate Jalen Wayne led the American team with 59 receiving yards on eight catches. Bennett intercepted a ball in the final minute of the game for the National team, part of his four total tackle day. South Alabama’s Darrell Luter Jr. added four total tackles and a pass break up for the American team. Alabama’s Cameron Latu hauled in three receptions for 30 yards.
Auburn’s Derick Hall, Alabama’s Emil Ekiyor Jr and Troy’s Carlton Martial did not play in the game.
Fresno State’s Jake Haener won MVP throwing for 139 yards and a touchdown.
