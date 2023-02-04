MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 74th annual Senior Bowl game took place Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The National team beat the American team 27-10.

The week featured a dozen Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama and Troy players. Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett, a McGill-Toolen alum, also played in the game.

South Alabama and Spanish Fort graduate Jalen Wayne led the American team with 59 receiving yards on eight catches. Bennett intercepted a ball in the final minute of the game for the National team, part of his four total tackle day. South Alabama’s Darrell Luter Jr. added four total tackles and a pass break up for the American team. Alabama’s Cameron Latu hauled in three receptions for 30 yards.

Auburn’s Derick Hall, Alabama’s Emil Ekiyor Jr and Troy’s Carlton Martial did not play in the game.

Fresno State’s Jake Haener won MVP throwing for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Gallery

South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack poses for a picture with receiver Jalen Wayne and defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. after the Senior bowl game

South Alabama’s Jalen Wayne speaks with the media following the Senior bowl game

South Alabama’s Jalen Wayne signs autographs after the Senior Bowl game

Alabama’s Byron Young signs a football for two young Crimson Tide fans

Alabama’s Cameron Latu signs autographs during the Senior Bowl

Players and media speak following the Senior Bowl game

McGill-Toolen Catholic alum Jakorian Bennet takes a selfie with Maryland fans

Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack speaks with his player Jalen Wayne during the Senior Bowl

South Alabama’s Jalen Wayne signs a football for fans

South Alabama teammates Darrell Luter Jr. and Jalen Wayne speak during the Senior Bowl

Former McGill-Toolen stars pose for a photo on the sideline

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall takes a selfie with fans

Crimson Tide teammates DJ Dale and Byron Young on the sideline during the Senior Bowl

Former Jaguars teammates Jalen Tolbert and Darrell Luter Jr. talk during the Senior Bowl

Former South Alabama and current Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert signs autographs

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall signs autographs for fans

Troy linebacker and McGill-Toolen alum Carlton Martial

Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews

Former Alabama All-American Shaun Dion Hamilton coaches up the defensive backs

Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett

Troy linebacker and McGill-Toolen alum Carlton Martial speaks with fans

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen on the sidelines

Auburn defensive end Eku Leota

Reese’s Senior Bowl mascot blasts T-shirts to fans at Hancock Whitney Stadium

Auburn’s Derick Hall and Alabama’s Emil Ekiyor Jr. catch up on the sideline

Jaguars’ defensive back Darrell Luter Jr.

74th annual Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium

Alabama’s Byron young getting coached up on the sideline

South Alabama receiver Jalen Wayne

Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale

