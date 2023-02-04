MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 74th annual Senior Bowl game took place Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The National team beat the American team 27-10.

The week featured a dozen Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama and Troy players. Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett, a McGill-Toolen alum, also played in the game. 

South Alabama and Spanish Fort graduate Jalen Wayne led the American team with 59 receiving yards on eight catches. Bennett intercepted a ball in the final minute of the game for the National team, part of his four total tackle day. South Alabama’s Darrell Luter Jr. added four total tackles and a pass break up for the American team. Alabama’s Cameron Latu hauled in three receptions for 30 yards.

Auburn’s Derick Hall, Alabama’s Emil Ekiyor Jr and Troy’s Carlton Martial did not play in the game. 

Fresno State’s Jake Haener won MVP throwing for 139 yards and a touchdown.

  • South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack poses for a picture with receiver Jalen Wayne and defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. after the Senior bowl game
  • South Alabama's Jalen Wayne speaks with the media following the Senior bowl game
  • South Alabama's Jalen Wayne signs autographs after the Senior Bowl game
  • Alabama's Byron Young signs a football for two young Crimson Tide fans
  • Alabama's Cameron Latu signs autographs during the Senior Bowl
  • Players and media speak following the Senior Bowl game
  • McGill-Toolen Catholic alum Jakorian Bennet takes a selfie with Maryland fans
  • Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack speaks with his player Jalen Wayne during the Senior Bowl
  • South Alabama's Jalen Wayne signs a football for fans
  • South Alabama teammates Darrell Luter Jr. and Jalen Wayne speak during the Senior Bowl
  • Former McGill-Toolen stars pose for a photo on the sideline
  • Auburn linebacker Derick Hall takes a selfie with fans
  • Crimson Tide teammates DJ Dale and Byron Young on the sideline during the Senior Bowl
  • Former Jaguars teammates Jalen Tolbert and Darrell Luter Jr. talk during the Senior Bowl
  • Former South Alabama and current Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert signs autographs
  • Alabama tight end Cameron Latu
  • Auburn linebacker Derick Hall signs autographs for fans
  • Troy linebacker and McGill-Toolen alum Carlton Martial
  • Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews
  • Former Alabama All-American Shaun Dion Hamilton coaches up the defensive backs
  • Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett
  • Troy linebacker and McGill-Toolen alum Carlton Martial speaks with fans
  • Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen on the sidelines
  • Auburn defensive end Eku Leota
  • Reese's Senior Bowl mascot blasts T-shirts to fans at Hancock Whitney Stadium
  • Auburn's Derick Hall and Alabama's Emil Ekiyor Jr. catch up on the sideline
  • Jaguars' defensive back Darrell Luter Jr.
  • 74th annual Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium
  • Alabama's Byron young getting coached up on the sideline
  • South Alabama receiver Jalen Wayne
  • Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale
