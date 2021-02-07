Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr. remembers the late Leon Spinks

"This is a tough loss. Losing Leon Spinks was like losing one of the catalysts of the game, one of the guys that stood for everything boxing is about," said Roy Jones Jr. in a video sent to News 5.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Former heavyweight champion of the world Leon Spinks has passed away at the age of 67.

Spinks is perhaps best known for beating Muhammad Ali in 1978. He was also a gold medalist in the Olympics.

Spinks had been battling prostate cancer.

“This is a tough loss. Losing Leon Spinks was like losing one of the catalysts of the game, one of the guys that stood for everything boxing is about,” said Roy Jones Jr. in a video sent to News 5. “He had a great career with the Olympics and shocked the world at an early age after just a few professional fights. To defeat Muhammad Ali at that time was something unbelievable. It’s a sad loss for the world of boxing and for myself.”