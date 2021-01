ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 19: Alex Leatherwood #70 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the trophy after their 52-46 win over the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The former Booker T Washington star is the third Alabama lineman in the last five years to win the award.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Pensacola’s Alex Leatherwood won the Outland Trophy on Thursday night. The award is given annually to the best interior lineman in college football.

Senior offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood of @AlabamaFTBL wins the 75th Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman, as selected by @TheFWAA. https://t.co/zysYWDbMVQ pic.twitter.com/o1zEFH6QJ7 — Outland Trophy (@outlandtrophy) January 8, 2021

Leatherwood has only given up two sacks and three quarterback hurries all season.