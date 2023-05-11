PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Blue Wahoos starting pitcher Eury Pérez is set to make his Major League Baseball debut Friday night for the Miami Marlins. The Blue Wahoos are the Double-A Affiliate of the Marlins.

Pérez, 20, is the No. 1 prospect in the organization and third-ranked pitching prospect in the MLB. He is rated No. 10 overall in Minor League Baseball by MLB Pipeline. He will be the youngest starting pitcher in franchise history.

Pérez left for Miami on Wednesday. The team tweeted a photo of the RHP saying “Someone’s got a flight to catch…”

You can also watch the moment when Pérez was told he will be headed to the show.

In his two starts this season, Pérez threw a combined 11 innings with 20 strikeouts. In his last four starts, Pérez holds a 1.23 earned run average with 30 strikeouts and just five walks. He has allowed just three runs in that span.

The Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CT.