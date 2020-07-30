Panthers choose to go with PK Slye; release veteran Gano

by: AP

CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 07: Graham Gano #9 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after making a field goal against the New York Giants during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers have decided to keep Joey Slye as their kicker and release veteran Graham Gano, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. Gano took over as the team’s kicker in 2012 and spent seven seasons handling field goals, extra points and kickoffs for the Panthers. But Gano sustained a knee injury last offseason and was placed on injured reserve, opening the door for Slye. Slye was 25 of 32 on field goals, including 8 of 11 from beyond 50 yards in 16 games last season. Gano wast set to cost $4.3 million under this year’s salary cap while Slye will make $675,000.

