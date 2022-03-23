MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ryan Santoso’s strange NFL journey continues. The 26-year-old kicker from Milton signed a free agent contract this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’ll compete with incumbent Matthew Wright.

Less than two months ago, Santoso lifted the Lombardi Trophy as a practice squad member of the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, one of four teams he was with in 2021.

Santoso performed well in pre-season with the New York Giants and was traded to Carolina where he began the regular season as the Panthers’ kicker. He was later released and signed by Detroit. He kicked in three games with the Lions before being released and signing with the Rams’ practice squad.

Santoso entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent for the Detroit Lions out of the University of Minnesota where he both punted and kicked. He was one of the final cuts of the Lions as a punter prior to the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

He later signed with Tennessee where he kicked off for the Titans in three regular-season games, but did not attempt any field goals or extra points. Santoso was poised to play in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes before the league canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19. Santoso was then signed by the Giants and was assigned to its practice squad. He was placed on the 53-man roster late in the 2020 season but was never active for a game.

At 6 feet 5 inches, 260 pounds, Santoso is the biggest kicker in the NFL.