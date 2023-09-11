PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola held its “Night of Champions #1” event on Saturday. Racing at the track featured the best in multiple divisions. Local drivers represented their areas proudly taking the checkered flag under the lights.

The winners included a trio of Mobile natives. Maddox Langham won the Sportsman Division. Grant Thompson finished first in the Pro Trucks championship and Robert Barber won the Sportsman title. Barber has five wins this season.

Five Flags Speedway will hold the “Night of Champions #2” on Saturday, September 23rd.