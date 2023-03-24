TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — “He’s too small for the NFL.” Heisman quarterback Bryce Young’s height and weight have been a question mark in the minds of many NFL analysts and other personnel as he gears up for the 2023 NFL Draft. The former All-American threw in front of more than 100 NFL coaches, general managers and scouts during Thursday’s Pro Day.

Head coach Nick Saban was quick to defend his former player when he spoke to the media in Tuscaloosa following Young’s throwing session.

Saban mentioned how “most of the guys” he will face in the NFL are the same size as the ones he played against in the Southeastern Conference.

“Bryce is somebody that a lot of people are interested in,” said Saban. “Hopefully he will be the first pick in the draft. Nobody knows that for sure. I don’t think anybody disagrees that he’s one of the outstanding players in the draft.”

Saban continued saying he understands its about what NFL teams need, but would like to see him take number one overall by the Carolina Panthers.

“We are certainly hopeful and we think he is the best player in the draft,” said Saban.

Young told the media Thursday how much it means to him to have this opportunity and throwing routes with his “guys” is something he “loves to do.”

“This is a really fun and really cool experience,” added Young. “I always dreamed of having a Pro Day and to be able to have it and to come into fruition means a lot to me so it was a lot of fun.”

In three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Young cemented himself in Crimson Tide history with a Heisman Trophy, a National Championship and nearly a dozen program records. He finished with a 23-4 record with more than 8,000 passing yards and 80 touchdowns.

Career accolades:

CFP National Champion, 2020

Heisman Trophy, 2021

SEC Champion, 2021

SEC Championship MVP, 2021

Maxwell Trophy, 2021

Davey O’Brien Award, 2021

Manning Award, 2021

AP College Football Player of the Year, 2021

Sporting News College Football Player of the Year, 2021

Consensus All-American, 2021

First team All-SEC, 2021

Sugar Bowl MVP, 2022

Second team All-SEC, 2022

The 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27 in Kansas City. The following are the top five picks:

Carolina Panthers Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks

WKRG will continue to follow the weeks leading up the draft.