New era for Bishop State Basketball

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a new era for Bishop State Community College Basketball!

Both the men’s and women’s teams have new head coaches. Adria Harris is the first female women’s basketball coach in school history, and Trent Eager takes over the men’s program after longtime coach J.D. Shellwood retired. Eager is also the college’s athletic director.

The home season opener was Monday, Nov. 1. The men’s team took on Mississippi Gulf Coast while the women’s team faced off against Meridian.

The second home game of the season is Thursday, Nov. 4. The women’s game against Colin tipped off at 5:30 p.m. while the men’s game against Meridian started at 7:30 p.m.