Navarre’s Michael Carter representing the Raiders in this year’s Senior Bowl

In high school, Carter led the Raiders on their deepest playoff run in school history and was named Mr. Class 6A in the state of Florida.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Florida panhandle is well represented in this year’s Senior Bowl.

Former Booker T Washington star Alex Leatherwood and former Navarre running back Michael Carter are hoping to impress NFL Scouts this week.

“It means a lot, you don’t see it a lot, from Navarre to being in a position like this,” said Carter. “Just to be in this position, it means a lot.”

In high school, Carter led the Raiders on their deepest playoff run in school history and was named Mr. Class 6A in the state of Florida.

“This is the best of the best, and I feel like I’ve been that ever since I was a little kid,” said Carter. “I’m glad I’m here.”

In college, Carter was a standout running back at North Carolina. During his Tar Heel career, he ran for 3,045 yards and 22 touchdowns. He averaged eight yards per carry his senior season.