National search begins for next South Alabama football coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After three seasons, Steve Campbell is no longer the head football coach at South Alabama. The decision was made following Saturday’s 29-0 loss to Troy.

“Steve Campbell is a tremendous coach and a wonderful man. It was not due to lack of effort or proper intent, it just for whatever reason did not work,” said South Alabama Athletic Director Joel Erdmann.

Prior to coming to South Alabama, Campbell didn’t have a losing season as a head coach. Campbell and his staff struggled in three seasons in Mobile though, compiling a 9-26 record.

Now, all eyes are on the future.

“We are actively pursuing people and people are actively pursuing us,” said Erdmann. “Building off the good work of Joey Jones and Steve Campbell, the resources, support structure and geography of where we’re located in a great city with a beautiful campus, I think people that maybe wouldn’t turn their head to look at us a few years ago most definitely are now.”

South Alabama is an attractive coaching position. The Mobile/Baldwin county area has a strong recruiting base to draw from and the school just opened their new on-campus football stadium this fall. Combine Hancock Whitney Stadium with the Jaguars’ indoor practice facility, and you have one of the better football setups in the Sun Belt Conference.

South Alabama’s coaching search is already underway. The early signing period for football begins December 16th, and while the school hopes to have a new coach in place by then, there is currently no timeline for a decision.

“Our desire is to have someone in place prior to the early signing day,” said Erdmann. “If that does not occur, if that jeopardizes the selection of someone, then we will manage it and manage the signing day the best we can to ensure we’re getting the right person.”

Whoever is hired as the next head coach of the Jaguars will be the third football coach in program history.

Joey Jones helped start the program, and complied a 52-50 record. Campbell lasted only three seasons, and never won more than four games in a single season.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure, I have an obligation to do a good job. I need to vet candidates to the best of my ability and I need to select the best fit for our university,” said Erdmann. “There is a sense of obligation to get it right, we look forward to working really hard to do that.”

2016 was the last time South Alabama won more than four games in a season.

Tee Martin is currently the wide receiver coach and assistant head coach at Tennessee. The former Williamson Lion is a name to watch. Former South Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is also a name to watch. Womack is currently the defensive coordinator at Indiana.

