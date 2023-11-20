MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Call it luck or call it skill, but Murphy High School senior basketball player DJ Johnson may have hit the most memorable shot of his high school career Friday night.

It was a sensational buzzer-beater to close out the first half against McGill Toolen Catholic High School at McT’s home gym. Johnson flung the basketball three-quarters of the basketball court to sink a shot with one second left on the clock. The crowd went wild.

Murphy head coach Andre Epps said Johnson doesn’t hold back on the court.

“DJ is a Senior with a 3.0 GPA,” Epps said. “He is a hard worker and is averaging 16 points per game this season. He’s number 13 in the state in scoring. DJ said he’s leaving it all on the court this season and giving it his all.”

The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets, 60-47, to improve to 4-2 on the season. It was the first time Murphy had beaten McT in six years. Johnson scored 22 points Friday night.